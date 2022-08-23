MOSES LAKE - Patrons will literally get a taste of what it’s like to be a member of the Cacchiotti family when Dino and Rhonda Cacchiotti open ENZO in Moses Lake on Aug. 29. Descendants of Italian immigrants, the Cacchiotti family are bringing their ‘old world’ traditions to table in the form of food derived from Rhonda’s recipe book.
The opening of ENZO marks a new era for the Moses Lake food scene with the restaurant being the area’s only Italian restaurant and among the few upscale eating establishments in the region.
Rhonda and Dino conceptualized ENZO three years ago, while mulling over the feasibility of an Italian restaurant in Moses Lake. Along the way, other members of the Cacchiotti family consulted with the couple; family members who include Dominico, Damiano and Shelby Cacchiotti as well as Max and Talia Anderson.
With ENZO in mind, the Cacchiottis built a modern, new structure to house the restaurant. The intent was to wow customers with exceptional architecture and décor, but most importantly, a delicious and affordable menu.
“We feel Moses Lake has some great restaurants. With the addition of ENZO, our aim is to create a fun, delicious choice for our community. Additionally, we hope to strengthen the ability for Moses Lake and the rest of Grant County to attract more businesses and tourists alike,” explained Dino and Rhonda.
ENZO is already having an economic impact on the area, having created over 40 jobs.
With the ENZO family in place, Rhonda, Dino and the team are opening the doors of ENZO starting Monday, August 29th at 11 a.m.
Reservations will be able to be booked online starting Tuesday, August 23rd by going to www.enzomoseslake.com.