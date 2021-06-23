SPOKANE - Several areas in central Washington could see all-time record breaking heat on Monday.
The National Weather Service in Spokane on Wednesday provide a list of cities and towns that will be near or break heat records as temperatures push triple-digits.
In Wenatchee, the record high of 110 degrees was set back in 1941. The forecast for Monday is 100 degrees. Omak is forecast for 111 degrees on Monday, which would break the 110-degree record set in 2015. In Republic, the all-time high was set in 1924 at 108 degrees and the forecast for Monday is also 108.
Other places that could see record-breaking heat include Spokane, Colville, Newport, Winthrop, Rosalia and Bonners Ferry.
An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for all of eastern Washington through Tuesday evening. Triple-digit temperatures will develop Friday in what the National Weather Service says could be a “historic heat wave.”