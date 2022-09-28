CARLTON — Several homes in Okanogan County were evacuated Tuesday afternoon due to a quick-spreading wildfire.
Okanogan County Fire District 6 responded just after 3 p.m. to an outside fire on Vintin Road near the town of Carlton. The fire threatened at least two homes and resulted in residents in multiple homes being evacuated.
Due to the fire’s remote location and high fire danger, multiple agencies responded including the sheriff’s office, DNR, the Forest Service, local smokejumpers, Okanogan County Fire District 3, Brewster firefighters and air resources including helicopters, fire bosses and a retardant plane.
It took about six hours for firefighters to contain the fire, which burned less than 30 acres.
No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.