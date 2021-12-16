MOSES LAKE - Four to five people are reportedly unemployed after an offensive political flag was hung at a construction site in Moses Lake this week.
The employee(s) directly responsible for hanging the ‘F*ck Joe Biden’ flag were employed by a subcontractor who was contracted under Absher Construction of Puyallup.
The flag was hung on a highly-elevated piece of steel at the build site of the second Moses Lake high school.
Absher was made aware of the flag on Tuesday and it was immediately taken down. Billie Otto, Absher Construction Company’s chief strategy and risk officer, confirmed that “people” did lose their jobs as a result of the crude signage. Otto says Absher was pleased with how the subcontractor handled the situation and says Absher would have handled it the same way.
Absher did not disclose who the subcontractor was, but says the company is allowed to continue to work at the job site due to its cooperation.