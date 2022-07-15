MOSES LAKE — Several roads will be closed for two days next week as crews will begin paving along Valley Road in Moses Lake.
The contractor will start paving Valley Road at Paxson Drive and work east. As a result. Paxson Drive, Grape Drive, Sunburst Court and Vista Drive will be closed from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday. Central Drive will also be closed during the same time period, according to city officials.
Road closures will be repeated on Tuesday.
City officials say the timeframe for reopening roads could fluctuate depending on hour fast the mix cools down and is allowable for traffic.
The first half of the Valley Road project, which includes the north half of Valley, is scheduled to be completed Aug. 5. Crews will then begin work on the south half, with the project scheduled through September.