“I think about when the COVID pandemic started and when it hit. We were all about ‘staying home, staying safe,’ but staying home isn’t safe for everyone,” New Hope Director Suzi Fode told iFIBER ONE News on Thursday.
New Hope/Kids hope is a Moses Lake-based organization that services all of Grant County when it comes to offering services to victims of sexual assault, domestic violence, victims of crime, child abuse, etc.
Fode says she felt compelled to notify iFIBER ONE News of the skyrocketing domestic abuse cases that her organization has been handling as of late.
“I’m worried about my community, this (abuse) is on the rise; it doesn’t look good,” Fode added.
Fode says the 2021 caseload is about to surpass the number of clients that were tallied for the entirety of 2020. Fode says Caseloads for child abuse and neglect have surged 45% and child sexual abuse cases coming into to Kids Hope have jumped by 49%.
Fode says the most prominent form of abuse amongst children at home is ‘sexual’. Other abusive scenarios seen amongst kids include crime violence, shootings, assaults, etc.
“There’s been an increase in mass violence,” Fode said.
Fode remarked about the astounding increase in referrals New Hope/Kids Hope is getting and that the ramped-up workload is affecting her staff negatively.
“They are experiencing more secondary trauma and it’s taking a toll on them,” she explained.
Fode says New Hope/Kids Hope only has about 1.25 FTE (full-time employees) to help all the victims.
She says New Hope is doing what it can to help combat the abuse and remedy the trauma by referring victims, both children and adults, to therapists; the backlog is reportedly tremendous, according to Fode. New Hope/Kids Hope is coaching people with self-care and providing resiliency kits to the affected following their forensic interviews. Resiliency kits help victims establish new practices that help develop healthy habits.
Fode also believes that the increase in abuse is coinciding with soaring amount of Child Protective Service interventions (CPS) as CPS commonly refers victims to New Hope/Kids Hope. Fode couldn't confirm if more kids are being taken away from their families as a result. iFIBER ONE News left a message with the Moses Lake DSHS about that particular topic.
To find out how you can help New Hope/Kids Hope, go to their website at newhopewa.org and donate.