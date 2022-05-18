EPHRATA - Per an announcement made by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, a level II sex offender recently relocated to an area just west of Moses Lake, just south of SR 17.
According to criminal records, 45-year-old James Lee Powell now resides in the 10700 block of Neppel Rd. NE at Stonecrest Road.
Powell has a distinctive tattoo of a dreamcatcher under one of his eyes.
The only known sexual offense on record committed by Powell was a conviction of Lewd Assault/Sexual Battery of a victim under the age of 16. Sexual Battery is described as penetration with an object. Powell was convicted of the crime in Levy, Florida in 1996.
According to Florida court records, Powell has a long history of crime which includes aggravated assault, battery on an officer or firefighter, resisting arrest with violence, smuggling contraband into a detention facility, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse and burglary.