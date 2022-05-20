EPHRATA - The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is putting the Ephrata community on notice about one of its newest residents, a level 2 sex offender with a checkered past.
This week, the Sheriff’s Office notified the community about the relocation of Steven Paul Tyree. 56-year-old Tyree has moved to the 200 block of C Street Southeast in Ephrata.
Tyree was convicted of committing 1st degree sexual assault against a 2-year-old when he was 30 in 1996 in Park Hills, Missouri.
After his conviction, Tyree was charged with other crimes which includes attempt to distribute drugs in the mid-2000’s.
He is not currently wanted for any crime.