SEATTLE — Shaun Alexander, the only Seattle Seahawk to be named NFL MVP, will become the 15th member of the Seahawks Ring of Honor.
Alexander will be inducted into the Ring of Honor on Oct. 16 against Arizona.
The former running back led the NFL with 1,880 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns, an NFL record at the time, in 2005. Alexander ran for 9,429 yards from 2000-2007, a team record, along with 100 career touchdowns, also a team record.
“The Seahawks are proud to recognize the incredible impact Shaun had on our organization by making him the 15th member of the Seahawks Ring of Honor,’ team President Chuck Arnold stated. “Shaun is the true definition of a champion both on and off the field, and we are excited to formally celebrate him in front of the 12s this season with his induction ceremony.”
In addition to winning league MVP in 2005 while helping lead the Seahawks to their first Super Bowl appearance, Alexander was also a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s All-Decade Team for the 2000s, went to three straight Pro Bowls and was first-team All-Pro in 2005.
Alexander follows into the Ring of Honor 2021 inductees Matt Hasselbeck, his quarterback for most of his career in Seattle, and Mike Holmgren, his head coach.