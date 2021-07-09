shirts

MOSES LAKE - Saturday and Sunday’s She Se Puede pop-up market is all about local women in business who want to showcase the products and services they sell.

Organizers of She Se Puede say the event isn’t just a pop-up market, “it’s a movement.” Following last month’s inaugural pop-up event in Quincy, which featured 14 female-owned businesses, this weekend’s market in Moses Lake will feature over double that with 33 different businesses.

The following is the list of businesses partaking in the event: 

-       Porky’s Hot Dogs – Authentic Mexican Hot Dogs

-       Wild Wickzology - Authentic and Hand-Crafted Candles

-       Adornix by Yazmin - Light-Weight Polymer Clay Earrings

-       Bre Creates Co. – Custom Cups, Glassware, iPhone Cases, and more

-       Cass Lash Bar – Eyelashes, Accessories, and more

-       Dragonfly Espresso – Coffee, Drinks, and more

-       Art Kandy – LatinX-Inspired Stickers, Cards, and more

-       Shop Kay Girl Kay – Tie Dye, Mason Jar Mugs, Screen Printing, Patch Shirts

-       Two Pines NW – Nature and Folklore Inspired Candles and Wax Melts

-       Clay by Nea – Handmade Polymer Earrings

-       JoJo’s Macarons – French Macarons

-       Plaza Bonita – Women’s Clothing and Accessories

-       Jo’s Lashes – Eyelashes, Cosmetics, and Accessories

-       Puro Amor Candles – 100% Soy Candles, Melts, and more

-       Ay Hip Customs – Custom-Etched Glassware and Viynl

-       Que Bonita – Make-It-Yourself Michelada Cup Kits

-       Sweet Valley Treats – Chocolate-Covered Strawberries, Cacksicles, etc.

-       Couplexions Beauty Bar – Microblading, Ombre Powder Brows, Makeup Application and Lessons

-       Rutheless Grit Activewear – Men’s and Women’s Fitness Apparel

-       Angel Josie Creations – Custom Handmade Items

-       Creations By Gaby J – Custom-Made Creations

-       La Pica Chica – Dulches Enchilados, Chamoy Dips, and Aguas Frescas

-       LA Blash Beauty – Lash Technician and Licensed Cosmetologist

-       Amber Made – Custom Cups, Shirts, and more

-       Amaian Soap Company – Natural Artisan Soaps

-       Stylchic – Clothing Botique: Classy, Comfort, and Trendy

-       MJG Creations – Woodwork and Décor

-       Enchilados Munchies Bar – Dulces Enchilados, Nieve, and Fruta Enchilada

-       Hyper Inked Tees – Sublimination and Vinyl Print Shirts

-       Xo Simplicity Cosmetics – Cruelty-Free Lashes and Cosmetics

-       Dot Dot Smile with Stufflebeams – Children’s Clothing Boutique

-       Ely’s Creations – Preserved Roses, Key Chains, Gifts, and more

-       Discovering Your Legacy – Family History

The Moses Lake She Se Puede pop-up market will take place at the Mi Casa Market at 723 3rd Avenue on July 10 and July 11 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.