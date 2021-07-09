MOSES LAKE - Saturday and Sunday’s She Se Puede pop-up market is all about local women in business who want to showcase the products and services they sell.
Organizers of She Se Puede say the event isn’t just a pop-up market, “it’s a movement.” Following last month’s inaugural pop-up event in Quincy, which featured 14 female-owned businesses, this weekend’s market in Moses Lake will feature over double that with 33 different businesses.
The following is the list of businesses partaking in the event:
- Porky’s Hot Dogs – Authentic Mexican Hot Dogs
- Wild Wickzology - Authentic and Hand-Crafted Candles
- Adornix by Yazmin - Light-Weight Polymer Clay Earrings
- Bre Creates Co. – Custom Cups, Glassware, iPhone Cases, and more
- Cass Lash Bar – Eyelashes, Accessories, and more
- Dragonfly Espresso – Coffee, Drinks, and more
- Art Kandy – LatinX-Inspired Stickers, Cards, and more
- Shop Kay Girl Kay – Tie Dye, Mason Jar Mugs, Screen Printing, Patch Shirts
- Two Pines NW – Nature and Folklore Inspired Candles and Wax Melts
- Clay by Nea – Handmade Polymer Earrings
- JoJo’s Macarons – French Macarons
- Plaza Bonita – Women’s Clothing and Accessories
- Jo’s Lashes – Eyelashes, Cosmetics, and Accessories
- Puro Amor Candles – 100% Soy Candles, Melts, and more
- Ay Hip Customs – Custom-Etched Glassware and Viynl
- Que Bonita – Make-It-Yourself Michelada Cup Kits
- Sweet Valley Treats – Chocolate-Covered Strawberries, Cacksicles, etc.
- Couplexions Beauty Bar – Microblading, Ombre Powder Brows, Makeup Application and Lessons
- Rutheless Grit Activewear – Men’s and Women’s Fitness Apparel
- Angel Josie Creations – Custom Handmade Items
- Creations By Gaby J – Custom-Made Creations
- La Pica Chica – Dulches Enchilados, Chamoy Dips, and Aguas Frescas
- LA Blash Beauty – Lash Technician and Licensed Cosmetologist
- Amber Made – Custom Cups, Shirts, and more
- Amaian Soap Company – Natural Artisan Soaps
- Stylchic – Clothing Botique: Classy, Comfort, and Trendy
- MJG Creations – Woodwork and Décor
- Enchilados Munchies Bar – Dulces Enchilados, Nieve, and Fruta Enchilada
- Hyper Inked Tees – Sublimination and Vinyl Print Shirts
- Xo Simplicity Cosmetics – Cruelty-Free Lashes and Cosmetics
- Dot Dot Smile with Stufflebeams – Children’s Clothing Boutique
- Ely’s Creations – Preserved Roses, Key Chains, Gifts, and more
- Discovering Your Legacy – Family History
The Moses Lake She Se Puede pop-up market will take place at the Mi Casa Market at 723 3rd Avenue on July 10 and July 11 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.