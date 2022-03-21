QUINCY - It’s been over two decades since legendary musician Stevie Nicks performed at the Gorge Amphitheatre and now…she’s back.
On Monday, Nicks’ May 14 performance was announced by Live Nation, owner and manager of the Gorge Amphitheatre concert venue in Quincy.
May 14 falls on a Saturday and Nicks’ highly anticipated performance is set to begin at 8 p.m.
“I can’t wait to be back on stage and see all of you at the Gorge on May 14!,” Nicks wrote on her Facebook page.
The last time Nicks performed at the Gorge was on Aug. 7, 1998 with Boz Scaggs.
Nicks’ musical prowess was catapulted to stratospheric heights as one of the longtime members of Fleetwood Mac. Nicks’ biggest hits include ‘Landslide,’ Edge of Seventeen,’ ‘Dreams,’ and ‘Leather and Lace.’
Ticket pre-sales begin on Wednesday, March 23 at 10 a.m. General public sales begin on March 25 at 10 a.m. To get your tickets, click here.