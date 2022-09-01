KREM 2 spoke to those close to the teen killed in a wreck with a wrong-way driver on her way back from Eastern Washington University last week.
19-year-old Sierra Stoddard of Cashmere was traveling back home after setting up her apartment in Cheney on Aug. 25 when she was hit by a pickup truck traveling in the wrong direction near Moses Lake. It revealed by KREM 2 that the impaired driver, who is now charged with vehicular homicide, was traveling east in the westbound lanes of I-90 for eight miles. Stoddard was hit head on by the pickup truck and died on impact; Sierra’s friend and the driver of the pickup truck survived the crash.
Sierra’s mother, Tracy, now lives life without her only child.
"I can't sleep, I can't eat. I've had to go to the hospital because I’ve been having migraines. You know, I'm puking all the time.” Stoddard said. “I don't know what to do without her in my life. She was my only child. So you know, I'll never have grandchildren or anything," Tracy Stoddard told KREM 2. "It was really hard when she went away to school. But you know, she was just excited for her future, but it was hard to say goodbye to my best friend," Stoddard said.
Sierra was reportedly working in EWU’s Africana studies department. Her supervisor told KREM 2 that everyone feels the loss.
"Our program isn't going to be the same. We're going to miss her. We miss her terribly. We lost such an important part and the university lost somebody so amazing," they said. "I have a two-year-old son and I just can't imagine losing a child. Her mom is unfortunate living every parent's worst nightmare, and to lose someone as bright and as wonderful as her. It's just so heartbreaking. So Africana studies honestly send condolences to her family. We wish them the best praying for them."
A GoFundMe set up to support Sierra’s family and cover her funeral expenses has raised over $22,000.
A Celebration of Life for Sierra will be held Saturday, September 10 at 2 p.m. at Cascade High School in Leavenworth.