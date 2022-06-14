Screen Shot 2022-06-14 at 11.52.28 AM.png

WENATCHEE — A fire Monday morning in Wenatchee destroyed a shed and damaged two other structures.

Chelan County Fire District 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2 responded to the reported structure fire at about 7 a.m. in the 800 block of South Chelan Avenue.

The fire was found on a vacant property that included a house that had previously burned.

Fire officials say there were transients living in the small detached shed that was destroyed in Monday’s fire. 

“Despite those being a small building, several crews were needed to check nearby buildings that had sustained fire damage.

Two other structures are an adjacent property were also damaged.

No injuries were reported.