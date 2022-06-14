WENATCHEE — A fire Monday morning in Wenatchee destroyed a shed and damaged two other structures.
Chelan County Fire District 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2 responded to the reported structure fire at about 7 a.m. in the 800 block of South Chelan Avenue.
The fire was found on a vacant property that included a house that had previously burned.
Fire officials say there were transients living in the small detached shed that was destroyed in Monday’s fire.
“Despite those being a small building, several crews were needed to check nearby buildings that had sustained fire damage.
Two other structures are an adjacent property were also damaged.
No injuries were reported.