WENATCHEE - Chelan County Sheriff’s deputies corrected some erroneous information about a bus-stealing suspect who drove the hijacked vehicle from Peshastin to Moses Lake last weekend.
Initially, Chelan County Sheriff’s deputies say they were told that 39-year-old Andrew Loudon of Chewelah had been discharged from Western State Hospital on Saturday, July 24. After further investigation, Chelan County Sheriff’s officials say Loudon was discharged on Friday, July 23 from a privately-owned mental health facility from somewhere in Western Washington. Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett would not disclose the name of the facility where Loudon was treated.
On the day Loudon was discharged, deputies say Loudon was transported by private vehicle to a local bus station where he took a bus bound for eastern Washington. Loudon had disembarked in Leavenworth prior to making his way to Peshastin where he allegedly stole a bus from Osprey Rafting. Loudon allegedly drove the bus to Moses Lake where he ditched it, hitchhiked to Chewelah, stole a front-loader tractor from a construction site, flipped his wife’s car onto the garage of his home using the tractor, and drove the apparatus through his house. Loudon was arrested and is being held at the Stevens County Jail.
iFIBER ONE News will have more info on this developing story soon.