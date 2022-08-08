GEORGE - The Grant County Sheriff's Office has put the public on notice about a convicted sex offender who recently relocated to the George area.
Stanford Neal Anderson is considered as homeless and moved to George from Spokane a short time ago.
Anderson is a 68-year-old male who is 5'11" in height, weighing 200 lbs. Anderson is a level 3 sex offender who was convicted of third-degree child molestation of two males, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old in 1991.
He was also convicted of third-degree rape of a 17-year-old boy in 2004.
Anderson has other crimes on his rap sheet which include indecent liberties involving a nine-year-old boy and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.