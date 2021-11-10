OMAK - A couple who recently moved to Omak from Moses Lake are behind bars for their alleged involvement in harboring their son, a wanted armed robber, from law enforcement this week.
Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley says 53-year-old Barbara Riley of Moses Lake was arrested on Tuesday on first-degree rendering criminal assistance, 56-year-old Stephen Vasquez Sr. was also booked into jail for the same crime. Vasquez and Riley are accused of lying to law enforcement about their son’s whereabouts.
Their son, 33-year-old Stephen Vasquez of Omak, was person deputies say was committing a spree of armed robberies; he and his parents were arrested on Nov. 9.
Vasquez is accused of robbing the Stampede mini-mart in Omak in late October, the Jackpot in Omak on Nov. 4, an attempted robbery of the Omak 76 station on Nov. 5, and the Okanogan Chevron on Nov. 7.
Sheriff’s officials say they chased Vasquez shortly after he robbed the Chevron on Nov. 7, pursuing him at high speeds going north on US 97. The pursuit ended when the suspect abandoned his vehicle near the Omache Mall and fled on foot.
A couple of days later, law enforcement tracked down Vasquez at a home in Omak where he was arrested.
Vasquez was booked on the following charges: four counts of robbery in the first degree, four counts of kidnapping in the first degree, two counts of assault in the first degree, unlawful imprisonment, theft in the second degree, reckless endangerment, and felony elude.