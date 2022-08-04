LIND - Residents who were fortunate enough to avert disaster inflicted by a 2,500-acre brush fire south of Lind can return home tonight.
Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday night, Adams County Sheriff Dale Wagner reported that the fire was contained and that crews will monitor it overnight for flare-ups.
The fire, which was initially reported three miles south of Lind exploded to 2,500 acres in a matter of hours.
Eight outbuildings and six homes fell casualty to the blaze on the town's south end.
State mobilization was approved which allowed for an effective air attack by plane and helicopter.
No one in the fire was hurt other than an Adams County firefighter who was airlifted for severe smoke inhalation, but is now ok.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.