OTHELLO - Two juveniles are behind bars following their arrest for allegedly threatening to kill rival gang members and parole officers on social media.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office says the threats were made on Instagram.
After the threats were reported to the authorities, Adams County deputies swiftly responded by investigating and tracking down the culprits.
Two teen were arrested and booked into Martin Hall juvenile detention center for various charges relating to suspicion of unlawful possession of firearms, felony harassment, cyber harassment and criminal gang intimidation. An adult make was also taken into custody for unlawful possession of a firearm.
Deputies say there is no threat to the public at this time.