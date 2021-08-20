MATTAWA - Grant County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the Mattawa area on Thursday. The report about the shooting was phoned in at around 2 p.m. on Thursday.
First responders were summoned to the scene at a home in the 21000 block of Road 24.7 SW.
Sheriff’s officials say 54-year-old Antonio Quiterio Magallon was found on the ground outside of the home by family members. Officials declared Magallon dead at the scene.
After reviewing the property’s security camera footage, Magallon’s family identified their neighbor, 56-year-old Juan Manuel Silva Murillo, as the shooter. Law enforcement contacted Murillo via telephone and he agreed to surrender.
Murillo was booked into Grant County Jail on Thursday night and is suspected of committing second-degree murder. Murillo’s bail is set at $5 million.
The reason behind the shooting remains under investigation.