MALOTT - 19-year-old Clement Joseph of Omak is likely reeling behind bars after leading deputies on a wild chase through Okanogan County on Tuesday.
At 5:11 p.m., Sheriff’s officials say a deputy caught a vehicle going 10 mph the 35-mph speed limit while going south on Old Highway 97 through Malott. The deputy initiated a traffic stop near milepost 13, after catching up with the car. That’s when the driver began swerving and traversed over the centerline into oncoming traffic, twice. Authorities say the vehicle finally pulled over near the David Canyon intersection. During the stop, the driver put his sedan in reverse and attempted to ram the deputy’s patrol vehicle. The deputy was able to avoid impact by going in reverse as well, narrowing avoiding the collision. The suspect vehicle sped off northbound. The vehicle eventually turned up Chiliwist Road, which is when additional deputies began to respond to assist. The vehicle soon reached a dead end on the gravel road with the deputy vehicle behind him. The driver turned his vehicle around to face the deputy’s patrol car and sped into the vehicle, striking it with the deputy still inside. The suspect traveled back down Old Highway 97 and on to North Star Road where spike strips were deployed, eventually disabling the vehicle after the car continued on for some time.
The driver, 19-year-old Clement Joseph was booked into the Okanogan County Jail for the following crimes:
• RCW 46.61.024 Attempting to elude police vehicle.
• RCW 9A.36.011 Assault in the 1st Degree with a vehicle.
• RCW 9A.36.021 Attempt to Assault 2nd Degree with a deadly weapon, vehicle.
• RCW 46.61.500 Reckless driving.
• RCW 9A.36.050 Reckless Endangerment.
• RCW 46.20.342.A1 DWLR in the 1st Degree
• RCW 9A.76.020 Obstructing a law enforcement officer.
• RCW 9A.48.090 Malicious Mischief in the 3rd Degree.
The deputy who was crashed into was unhurt.
Joseph told deputies he fled law enforcement because he thought he had a warrant out for his arrest.