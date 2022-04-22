OLYMPIA - A former Thurston County Corrections deputy is out of a job after their arrest for allegedly soliciting sex from an inmate’s significant other last month.
On April 21, 2022, the 33-year-old male Corrections Deputy was terminated after his arrest.
On March 31, 2022, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office got a complaint from a woman who had used the jail visitation and messaging system to communicate with her significant other who was incarcerated. The woman claims that she received solicitations for sex from an encrypted email that contained sensitive info. Sheriff’s officials say the information in the emails would only have been available to someone who had access to the jail visitation and messaging system. Initially, detectives weren’t able to find the source of the emails due to the level of encryption, but with the permission of the victim, detectives accessed her email to communicate with the suspect.
The suspect arranged a meeting time and location with the intent to exchange money for sex acts. On April 21, 2022, at 7:45 p.m., detectives arrested the suspect after he arrived in the meeting place in the 8200 block of Quinalt Drive NE. Deputies say he was identified as a Corrections Deputy who had been hired by Thurston County Jail in December of 2021.
The suspect was arrested and booked into the Thurston County Jail and was terminated from his job with the county. He was booked for Computer Trespassing in the first degree and patronizing a prostitute.
The suspect’s name is being withheld until he is formally charged.