RITZVILLE — An investigation is underway after an Adams County Jail inmate reportedly assaulted another inmate, knocking him unconscious, and attacked a corrections deputy early Tuesday morning.
Ramon Reyna, 28, reportedly assaulted his cellmate, 21-year-old Anthony Vargas-Martinez. The sheriff’s office says the attack was unprovoked and Reyna repeatedly punched Vargas-Martinez, who lost consciousness. Reyna allegedly continued to beat Vargas-Martinez, kicking him in the head.
Corrections deputy Suarez Tapia entered the jail cell and tried to intervene. A Taser was deployed and initially stopped Reyna but investigators say Reyna then attacked the deputy in an attempt to escape.
An inmate worker came to the deputy’s aid and tried to stop Reyna from punching the deputy. Corrections staff fought with Reyna until he was subdued after several other Taser deployments.
Deputy Suarez was treated for head injuries at the hospital in Ritzville. He was released and is on medical leave. Vargas-Martinez was airlifted to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane for his injuries. He is currently listed in critical condition.
The sheriff’s office has called in the Central Basin Investigative Team to handle the investigation.