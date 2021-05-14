MOSES LAKE - Sheriff’s deputies are seeking information into a Thursday night shooting near Moses Lake.
The victim was driving south on state Route 17 when another vehicle merged from the Interstate 90 off-ramp and pulled up alongside the victim’s car. A male passenger in the suspect’s car reportedly made a “gun-pointing hand gesture” at the victim, according to the sheriff’s office.
The suspects’ vehicle, which had its headlights off during the incident. Followed the victim south on SR 17 to near Road 3 Southeast where at least one shot was fired at the victim’s vehicle. The shot shattered the rear window of the victim’s vehicle, which continued south on SR 17.
A female passenger in the victim’s vehicle was hit by the broken glass and had minor injuries.
The victim told deputies they did not know the occupants of the suspects’ vehicle.
The suspects’ vehicle was described as a black four-door sedan. A male passenger was described as a heavy-set Hispanic, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information is asked to call 509-762-1160 or send information to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov.