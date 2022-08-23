GEORGE — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office now says it does not feel that Jonathan Moody’s “intent was to cause a mass shooting” after his arrest outside the Gorge Amphitheatre.
“Detectives have interviewed Moody and have served search warrants on two vehicles,” sheriff’s office officials stated. “While the investigation is not yet finished, what we can say is that we now don’t feel that his intent was to cause a mass shooting.”
The sheriff's office did not elaborate on why Moody was armed, or what his intentions were.
Moody, 31, is charged in Grant County District Court with possession of a dangerous weapon and displaying a weapon. He pleaded not guilty on Monday and was released from jail after posting his $10,000 bail.
Moody was arrested Friday night, reportedly armed with two 9mm pistols, outside the Gorge venue gates.
Deputies were contacted after a group in the parking area allegedly noticed Moody open the trunk to his car, fill a balloon with an unknown substance and inhale the substance, according to the sheriff’s office.
The witnesses told deputies Moody then grabbed two pistols from the trunk and loaded them. Investigators say Moody concealed one pistol in the rear of his waistband and the other in a waistband holster.
Moody was allegedly approaching concertgoers, asking when the Bass Canyon music festival ended and where people would exit the venue. A witness described Moody as “not being in the right mindset,” according to court records.
“Moody’s actions of appearing to inhale an intoxicant, loading weapons in the parking lot, and his questions about where concertgoers would be exiting and at what time, furthered the suspicious of witnesses and deputies,” the sheriff’s office stated on Saturday.
The sheriff’s office on Saturday posted to Facebook they believed Moody may have had plans to commit a mass shooting at the concert venue. Moody declined to speak with investigators at the time of his arrest.
Officials with the music festival say Moody did not try to access the venue and did not have a festival wristband.