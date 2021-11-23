KITTITAS COUNTY - Law enforcement in Kittitas County are seeking information after the vehicle of a man was found abandoned following a crash off Interstate 90.
The vehicle, belonging to 30-year-old Andrew Morgan, was found on the Bullfrog Road off-ramp at exit 80. The sheriff’s office learned this week that Morgan’s family in Mississippi has been unable to reach him since.
“We’re asking the public to help answer his family’s concerns by providing any information about Andrew’s whereabouts and well-being,” sheriff’s officials stated.
Morgan is about 5-foot-7 and 140 pounds. His family believes he was living out of his car and working in south Seattle. Location data from his phone shows him near the scene of the crash last Tuesday morning but no movement or activity since. Search and rescue personnel and K9s have been searching the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call Kittcom at 509-925-8534.