MATTAWA - The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is adding a substation beginning next month in Mattawa.
The sheriff’s office has entered into a lease agreement with the Port of Mattawa for office space to serve as a substation in southwest Grant County.
“The Port of Mattawa and the Grant County Sheriff’s Office have a shared vision of improving the quality of life for the greater Mattawa area,” Sheriff Tom Jones said. “The county seat of Ephrata is over 60 miles away. The lease of the port-owned facility will give patrol deputies access to office space needed to work on their investigations while enabling them to be ready for any calls which happen in the south portion of the county.”
The substation will be located at 20140 Road 24 SW. The 100 square-foot office area also includes access to a conference room.
The lease starts July 1. Sheriff’s office officials say the office will not be staffed daily with personnel but is available for deputies to use while on patrol.
“The sheriff’s office and the Port of Mattawa both agree that the Mattawa area is growing, and this partnership helps fulfill our aligned missions of enhancing the quality of life for area residents and businesses,” said Lars Leland, executive director for the Port of Mattawa.”
The sheriff’s office is paying $300 per month for the lease.