WENATCHEE - SheSePuede, a female-centric organization comprised of women who own businesses in the region, is helping one its own after a tragic crash took the life of a toddler on Sunday near Moses Lake.
SheSePuede hosts pop-up markets comprised of local female business owners to help promote women in business while selling their products and services.
On its Instagram and Facebook pages, SheSePuede says it is raising money to help the mother of the 2-year-old girl who lost her life in a tragic crash on Dodson Road near Moses Lake last Sunday.
The group is raising money through a raffle of five baskets with tickets ranging from $10-$50. All proceeds will go directly to the deceased victim’s family. SheSePuede will post details on how to purchase tickets on their Facebook and Instagram pages soon.
SheSePuede hosted its first pop-up event involving 14 local female-owned businesses from across the region in Quincy last month. SheSePuede is hosting its second pop-up market event in Wenatchee at Plaza Wenatchee on June 26 and June 27. 27 female-owned businesses will be at the SheSePuede event later this month.