MOSES LAKE — Shoeprints in the snow reportedly led officers to a suspect who had ran from a stolen vehicle following a pursuit Thursday night in Moses Lake.
At about 9:45 p.m., Moses Lake police located a Toyota Corolla on South Melva Lane that had been reported stolen the same morning in George. Police attempted to stop the vehicle and say the driver failed to stop.
The suspect continued, approaching West Peninsula Drive where Moses Lake police say the driver ran the stop sign. The vehicle continued onto West Broadway Avenue at the posted speed limit. Police were able to use spike strips on the vehicle but the driver continued and began driving into oncoming traffic.
Police terminated the pursuit as the suspect drove toward West Lakeside Drive. Shortly after, an officer located the vehicle parked and abandoned on B Street. Police found two sets of shoeprints in the snow and K9 Rex was deployed to track the shoeprints.
The K9 tracked the suspects’ path across West Broadway Avenue until a fence on West Marina Drive. A woman was contacted crouched down along the fence line. Police say she told them her boyfriend, Kainen Bone, continued to run, going over the fence. Police found another set of shoeprints continue into a trailer park on West Marina Drive, through the Moses Lake Iron and Metal fenced property and eventually to a residence on Marina Drive.
Bone was taken into custody at the residence. Bone was booked into jail and has been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, felony eluding and driving with a suspended license.
Bone is also facing charges of residential burglary, fourth-degree domestic violence assault, fourth-degree assault, second-degree theft and second-degree trafficking in stolen property in connection to a June 24 arrest.