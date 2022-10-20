NESPELEM - Residents living in Nespelem and Keller areas are reporting that an active shooter situation on Thursday night has left two dead with a tribal police officer shot.
Colville Tribal Emergency Services personnel were asking residents to shelter in place and not leave their homes due to the dangerous nature of the situation.
Schools in Nespelem and Keller has been cancelled for Friday and all tribal employees who work in the Keller and Nespelem districts are allowed administrative leave on Friday.
Families displaced by the reported shootings are being welcomed to stay in the Lake Roosevelt Gym.
The context of the ordeal remains unknown as authorities reportedly remain in pursuit of the shooter(s) who were said to be traveling in a red Toyota Camry.
iFIBER ONE News reached out to Colville Tribal Police who would not release any information. We'll have more intel as it becomes available.