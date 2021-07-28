OTHELLO - The investigation into what’s been described as a “drive-by shooting” of a teen in Othello continues.
Othello Assistant Police Chief Dave Rahaume says the shooting happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex at around 8:40 p.m. on July 18. The area where the gunfire occurred was in the 1100 block of South Shady Lane. During the shooting, a 15-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen. Police say the injuries endured by the boy were very serious, but he has survived.
Police are still investigating what the dispute was over, but believe some who were present in the confrontation were gang-affiliated. Shortly after the shooting, police say the suspect(s) were seen throwing a gun believed to have been used in the shooting out of a vehicle window into the Potholes irrigation canal off the bridge on SR 26 just outside of the city limits.
A mutual aid dive team from the Tri-Cities was used to retrieve the weapon. After pulling a gun from the water, the firearm was sent to the Washington State Crime Lab to determine if it was used in the shooting.
Police say they are currently working on leads from sources to track down the shooter.
No arrests have been made.