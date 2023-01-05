QUINCY - A heightened police presence will remain in effect for some time following a threat that was made on social media, according to Quincy Police.
Quincy Police Captain Ryan Green says a Facebook profile with the name “Moonhawk” replied to a mid-December Quincy School District post that asked people to buy tickets in advance of a basketball game between Quincy and Ephrata.
Green synopsized the ominous remark made that prompted a police response.
“It said something along the lines of ‘there will be a shooting at the school this Friday, you better keep all your students at home.”
Green says the troubling comment was published at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Green says the comment did not reference a specific school in Quincy.
Green says no arrests have been made since the profile that published the threat was just created and was used as an alias for the person responsible for the unsavory act.
Green says the police department is working with Facebook to track down the identity of the person who created the profile responsible for the threat.
Police say there is no evidence that substantiates that the menacing message is credible, but extra patrols will be present at all schools in Quincy as a precaution.