LIND - The Country Travel Plaza in Lind is about $400 dollars short after it was robbed at gunpoint early Monday.
The station’s owner, Laddi Singh says two masked people, a man and a woman, walked into the store at 3:28 a.m. Singh says the woman drew a Glock handgun and demanded money from the clerk. When the clerk failed to comply, the woman fired a shot into the ceiling. The clerk grabbed the till and handed it to the bandits. The pair grabbed the cash from the till and quickly left the store in what was believed to be a vehicle parked offsite.
Singh says this is the first time this has happened since owning the store in 2005.
Singh says Adams County sheriff’s deputies are investigating and believe the woman with the gun left a fingerprint on the till after grabbing it.
No one was hurt.
The Country Travel Plaza is location at the SR 26 and SR 395 junction in Adams County.