MALOTT - After losing his trailer home to the destructive and deadly Cold Springs Canyon Fire last September, a family of three from Malott has had a hard time ‘finding their way’ home.
A member of the Colville Tribe, Bobbie Dick’s home burned to the ground and along with it, most of his cattle fencing. As a result, animal control had to step in to take the cattle to a safe place as Bobbie and his one-year-old and three-year-old daughters find a way to get back on their feet.
Since losing their home nearly six months ago, Bobbie and his girls have been living in a hotel, a less than ideal situation for a family of three.
Mary Big Bull-Lewis of the Wenatchi Tribe says she and other River Warrior Society members have helped raise money to support Bobbie and others. River Warrior Society is an advocacy group for the Indigenous people of north central Washington and beyond.
Big Bull-Lewis says tribal housing filled up fast during the fires leaving Bobbie and his girls to fend for themselves. Lewis says money has been donated to the River Warriors Society, and in return, Lewis has personally gone out to buy food and essential items for Bobbie’s family.
Mary says Bobbie is one of an estimated 80 people on tribal land who lost their homes to the wildfires of 2020.
Bobbie himself is asking for the north central Washington community’s support in donating enough money that would allow him to buy or rent a home. Big Bull-Lewis says a long-term fundraising effort is underway via the River Warrior Society to buy homes or build tiny homes for homeless wildfire victims like Bobbie.
To donate to Bobbie’s cause, click here. To donate to the River Warrior Society, donate to riverwarriorsociety1@gmail.com on Paypal.