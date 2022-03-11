MOSES LAKE - Three young children living in Moses Lake are without a mom and now face a harsh reality of never getting her back. That’s why the family of Yanira Cedillos needs all the support they can get in helping care for her kids. Lanny Abundiz, Yanira’s sister, has created a GoFundMe for her nieces and nephew.
“So many have reached out asking where they can send support for Yanira’s kids. We have decided to open this account to allow all those that would like to donate. Yanira leaves behind three beautiful babies who were too young to lose their mother,” Lanny wrote on the GoFund Me page.
(To donate to Yanira's children's GoFundMe page, click here)
On Thursday, March 10, Moses Lake Police reported that Yanira’s alleged killer has been arrested after fleeing to Hermiston, Oregon. Yanira was reportedly killed in a her apartment the night of Thursday, March 3. Yanira had been celebrating her 30th birthday just hours before she had been killed. Her body has yet to be found, according to police.
“We will forever remember Yanira as a beautiful, strong, kind, and loving sister, friend, daughter, mother, and so much more for many. Yanira was taken from us too soon and we ask that you continue to hold her babies and our family in prayer as we learn to live life without her,” Lanny added.
It appears the Lanny and other family members will help raise Yanira’s children.
“Yanira we have always been the fab five and life feels so empty without you. How will we continue, we don’t know, we never imagined a life without you. We send hugs to heaven and don’t worry about your babies, rest, we will take over ♥.”
iFIBER ONE News will continue to update you about the aftermath of Yanira’s death and the justice that will ensue after the arrest of her alleged killer.