SPOKANE - At least six Grant County residents have been indicted on federal drug charges in connection to search warrants served last week in the Moses Lake area.
Federal agents along with local law enforcement and the Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response Team were involved in the searches last week at several properties in and around Moses Lake. Residents in the Larson Housing community reported hearing flash bangs on at least two mornings last week.
The six people in custody in connection to the incidents include Mario Robert Crittenden, Irbin Martinez-Santacruz, Jesse Charlton, Cody Flores, Ismael Ortiz Jr. and Leticia Ann Martinez, according to U.S. District Court records. All six have pleaded not guilty to charges related to methamphetamine distribution.
Arrest warrants were issued for all six defendants between May 4 and May 6 and all six remain in custody.