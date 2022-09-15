EPHRATA - Grant PUD commissioners and staff got quite the show-and-tell on Tuesday when they were given the chance to examine a very old fossil.
In a press release put out by Grant PUD, Brett Lenz, the utility’s manager of Cultural Resources, presented a six-million-year-old Ringold mastodon jawbone fossil. Lenz says the fossilized toothy jawbone was discovered in the upper Hanford Reach area by a person who he refers to as a “rockhound.” The remnant was discovered in March 2022.
Lenz learned of the discovery because the individual who found it posted it on Facebook. After contacting the finder, Lenz says he went to the site to have a look for himself. Lenz says he didn’t want to take custody of it until the Army Corps of Engineers’ team had a look. The fossil was on federal land. The Corps is the land’s custodian. The Corps reportedly arrived with its own cultural experts, Lenz and the Wanapum River Patrol. The Corps confiscated the archeological item and Lenz applied for a permit to study and display it, which was found on what is recognized as the ancestral homeland of the Wanapum People. Lenz and the Grant PUD have about six months to study the ancient item.
It will be on display at the Wanapum Heritage Center before going to its permanent home at the Visitor Center at Ice Harbor Dam.
According to Grant PUD's Christine Pratt, a mastodon is the ancient predecessor of the elephant. It has a long trunk, curved tusks, and a coat of warm fur. Its skull is squat – flatter than the tall skull of a wooly mammoth, whose teeth are flat for grazing. Mastodons are shorter than mammoths, with more massive bodies.
Pratt says Ringhold mastodons are named for the region they once inhabited that covers what is today most of Grant County and parts of Benton, Franklin and Adams counties. The land and its vegetation looked different back then, Lenz said, but could have included lowland woody areas west of Richland, in the Frenchman Hills or near Union Gap.