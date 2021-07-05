GEORGE - A six-vehicle wreck following the George fireworks show put a damper on the 4th of July festivities for a group of people last night.
At about 10:38 p.m., Troopers say a sedan failed to yield for an oncoming SUV as the sedan turned left onto a side road off SR 281 near George.
The vehicle that was turning left hit a Honda SUV driven by a Quincy woman.
A mini-van that was driving too fast for conditions collided with the wreck followed by a chain reaction involving three other vehicles.
The vehicle that was turning left was cited for failure to yield, and the driver of the mini-van was cited for going too fast.
A passenger riding in the initial causing vehicle was transported to Quincy Valley Medical Center for shoulder and chest pains.