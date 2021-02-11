SOAP LAKE - A year-and-a-half since it was plastered on a billboard for all to see, the oversized Trump 2020 sign is coming down this week.
The sign’s financier, Lorres Golbienko of Soap Lake, says the lease with Emerald Outdoor Advertising ended on Thursday and expects the sign to come down by the week’s end.
The massive political sign has served as somewhat of a spectacle for massing motorists, while drawing the ire of some of the local townsfolk.
Eight months after Golbienko’s sign was erected, a counter-message on the other side of the same billboard supported the Democratic Party; that sign has since come down.
At one point, Lorres teased the possibility of replacing the sign with a different message; it's an idea that he appears to be no longer acknowledging.