LEAVENWORTH - A skier managed to survive the harsh elements after colliding with a tree in the remote backcountry outside of Lake Wenatchee on Sunday.
Chelan County Chief Deputy Adam Musgrove says a 23-year-old female was staying at the Alpine Lakes High Camp about 15 miles east of Stevens Pass and decided to ski into the Coulter Creek area. Musgrove says the woman was skiing on a 40-degree slope when she hit a tree, which resulting in impalement from a tree branch. Musgrove says the tree branch pierced the woman’s leg at around the knee area up to her buttocks.
The woman managed to call for help at around 3 p.m. and that’s when Chelan County’s Search and Rescue Team was summoned to the area. Rescuers were unable to get close enough on snowmobile, so a snow cat was used to get as close as possible. When the snow cat could go no further safely, rescuers snowshoed to the injured skier. The skier wasn’t rescued until 8:30 p.m.
The skier’s condition appeared to be serious and she was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Deputies could not disclose the identity of the woman, but said she was from out of state.