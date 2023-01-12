LEAVENWORTH - Skiers were reportedly carried by an avalanche near Leavenworth on Tuesday.
The report was posted by the skier on the Northwest Avalanche Center (NWAC) website. The skier who identifies themselves as 'AB' in the report says they were hiking up the north side of Cashmere Mountain at around 7,000 ft. when the avalanche occurred.
Cashmere Mountain is situated about 13 miles southwest of Leavenworth.
The reporting party says a 'wind slab' broke loose and carried them down the mountain by 500 feet. The skier says there were no injuries, just lost gear.
Snow debris left over by the avalanche was 3 feet in some places. The reporting party rated the avalanche as a '2' meaning that it was big enough to bury, injure and kill a person.
Currently, the Northwest Avalanche Center rates the east central cascade slopes as having 'high' avalanche danger.
"Over the last few days, the majority of persistent slab avalanches have occurred in the 5,000-6,000ft range...," NWAC wrote on its page in regards to the Wenatchee-Leavenworth areas.