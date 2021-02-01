Between Saturday and Sunday, a high avalanche danger alert was issued for the Wenatchee mountains and the Snoqualmie Pass-area.
According to the Northwest Avalanche Center (NWAC), the agency that issued the warning, it says there were no reports of slides that had swept anyone, nor was there any indication of search-and-rescue missions. However, the agency did receive reports of isolated collapses and slides. One climber reported the following on the NWAC website:
“Switched to crampons and tools to get up to NEB about 200 feet below the first pitch. During the approach from the lot we saw that it was snowing more than we expected and were wary about conditions. Decided we wanted to at least get to the base of the climb. We were traversing right across steep snow when my tool placement activated a small avalanche almost entirely to my right. While the avalanche by itself was mostly harmless, if it had swept me off and carried me, it could have taken me off a cliff about 150 feet below me. We turned back afterwards.”
Included in observations were people who witnesses avalanches from afar.
Avalanche conditions are typically primed by warmer temperatures and/or rain after a heavy snow fall.
A high danger avalanche alert remains in effect for the central Cascades zone through Monday evening.