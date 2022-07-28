The Northwest Interagency Coordination Center (NWCC) says the start of this wildfire season in Washington state pales in comparison to the number of burned acres by this time over the last six years. NWCC coordinates wildfire and all fire risk incidents for 11 agencies in Oregon and Washington. As of July 25, only six large fires have burned 6,688 acres. Here’s how this wildfire season stacks up to the last six years, according to NWCC.
2021: 125,068 acres
2020: 19,239 acres
2019: 76,752 acres
2018: 129,987 acres
2017: 96,391 acres
The following are the number of large fires that had burned land by year since 2017:
2021: 17 fires
2020: 6 fires
2019: 7 fires
2018: 21 fires
2017: 18 fires
Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office out of Spokane says the slow start can be attributed to one of the wettest and coldest springs recorded in Washington. Despite the significantly hot weather this week, its predicted that it will take longer to create tinder dry conditions. As a result of the slow start to the fire season, it’s possible we could have a fire season that peaks later and lasts further into the fall.