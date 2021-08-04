SEATTLE — It’s been a tough summer for agriculture across Washington state.
Crops like berries have struggled under record heat and drought. Now, some worry about how smoke in August could stunt the growth of some crops should the haze intensify and linger.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, exceptional drought is being seen in much of eastern Washington, including Grant and Adams counties and portions of Douglas and Okanogan counties. Eastern Washington growers are reporting record low winter wheat, spring wheat, barley and hay. Wheat harvest is about a month ahead of schedule in many years, with yields about half of average
While smoke has stayed in the upper levels of the atmosphere in Western Washington this week, communities in Central and Eastern Washington have battled wildfires and bad air quality for weeks.
Some winemakers say smoke has not impacted their wine grapes so far, but it could get bad in August.
“They can get something called, ‘smoke taint,’” said Nick Bond, the Washington state climatologist. “That is especially a problem right before they’re harvested.”
Bond said wildfires could intensify in the next few weeks, posing a threat to agriculture around the region.