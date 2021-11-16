MOSES LAKE - Smulligan's BBQ in Moses Lake is finally fully open for business.
After buying the Old Blue Distillery and Coffee House on February 2, 2021, the Small Family closed their longtime Royal City operation and moved it to Moses Lake.
Smulligan’s recently opened for take-out orders, but indoor dining was not yet open nor was the full menu.
On Tuesday, the restaurant announced that it was fully open to the public.
Smulligan's will serve only pizza and appetizers on Wednesday and will start selling BBQ on Thursday.