SNOQUALMIE PASS - The summit of Snoqualmie Pass straddles King and Kittitas counties creating a dilemma for restaurant patrons and local businesses.
King advanced to Phase 2 on Monday, while Kittitas stays in Phase 1.
Phase 2 restaurants are allowed to open for indoor dining at 25% capacity and Phase 1 restaurants are limited to take out only or outdoor/fresh air dining.
KING 5 reports that the Summit on Snoqualmie Pass qualifies for Phase 2, but the ski lodge’s general manager says the outdoor dining model is going so well, that they aren’t going back to indoor dining, for now.
Other restaurants, like Commonwealth, on I-90 north of the Snoqualmie summit remain in Phase 1 because they're in Kittitas County.
Commonwealth General Manager Britt Smith told KING 5,
“To not be able to do what we’re here to do is just a little frustrating for us, but we just adapted. And everywhere there was a change, we just came up with ways to continue to stay in business and serve the community."
Smith acknowledged adapting to outdoor dining helped save their business, "We’re lucky to have the option that we are able to do.”
Winter is considered to be the busiest time of year of the restaurants on the pass as skiers and sledders flock to the mountains for cold-weather recreation.