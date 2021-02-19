SNOQUALMIE PASS - It took a dumping of ten feet of snow to bring Snoqualmie Pass’s snowpack to the most seen in a decade.
Washington State’s Transportation Department says 358 inches of snow has fallen this season.
DOT officials added that 14 more feet would put Snoqualmie Pass ‘over the top’ in exceeding the 10-year season average.
Snowpack is an accumulation of snow layers at higher elevations. Snowpacks are an important water resource that feed streams and rivers as they melt as the weather warms. Snowpacks are both the drinking water source for local communities.
However, snowpack is also a potential source for flooding.