SNOQUALMIE PASS - After being shut down for nearly four days, Snoqualmie Pass is set to open at 5 p.m. Sunday but WSDOT says the opening is limited to freight traffic.
“It is absolutely vital for travelers to understand that the priority is to get freight traffic moving; recreational or general traffic should continue to delay their travel,” WSDOT official stated.
Blewett Pass over US 97 is also opening at 5 p.m.
Crews continued to work throughout Sunday to remove snow, trees, debris and ice following last week’s record-breaking snowfall. On Snoqualmie Pass, which will have been closed for about 90 hours, crews have cleared two narrow lanes across most of I-90. Shoulders, ramps, and chain-up areas are still not usable.
Once open at 5 p.m., the speed limit will be 45 mph and traction tires advised.
“Although traffic camera views in some areas show roads that look clear, they don’t show the whole story,” WSDOT added. “There remain areas where several feet of snow still must be removed to open more lanes, shoulders, exits, etc. It is absolutely vital that drivers take it slow, give each other space, focus on the road and are prepared to drive the entire distance across the pass — in particular having enough gas and good traction tires appropriate for compact snow and ice.”
Work also continues on both Stevens and White passes. Stevens Pass will likely not reopen until Wednesday while White Pass is on track to open late Monday.