SNOQUALMIE PASS - WSDOT says Snoqualmie Pass will not reopen until Saturday as it’s too dangerous for crews to be in mountain pass areas.
Snoqualmie and White Pass will stay closed until Saturday. Stevens and Blewett Passes will remain closed through at least Friday.
WSDOT says the overnight snowstorm created hazardous conditions include snow slides, downed trees, near zero visibility and high avalanche danger. The avalanche danger is expected to increase as weather switches to rain and freezing rain Thursday afternoon and into Friday. WSDOT crews will not be able to evaluate pass conditions until at least Friday.
“We recognize the importance of these corridors but nothing is more important than the safety of our crews and you, the traveling public,” WSDOT stated. “We are ready to move in once it’s safe to begin the work of reopening.”
Snoqualmie Pass was shut down in both directions overnight.