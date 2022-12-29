MOSES LAKE — The National Weather Service says most of north central Washington will see snow overnight, with some areas in Grant County possibly getting another round of freezing rain.
Light snow will start to fall Thursday afternoon, with heavier snowfall expected overnight. Areas in Grant County could see up to three inches of snow and the Wenatchee area is forecast to get up to four inches of snow. Central Chelan County and up into Okanogan County could see up to seven inches of snow.
The potential for freezing rain will likely occur along Interstate 90 in Grant County and southward, especially toward Mattawa and Royal City, according to the National Weather Service.
More snow is also forecast on Stevens and Snoqualmie Pass, with the latest forecast showing up to 14 inches of new snow through Friday.