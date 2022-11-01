SPOKANE - Meteorologists with the National Weather Service say winter weather will strike the lowlands early this year with widespread snow set to start falling early Monday.
The areas that will see the very first snow of the year in eastern Washington includes the Wenatchee Valley and the Waterville Plateau. Between Thursday night, into early Friday, the Wenatchee Valley could get up to a half inch of snow accumulation; the Waterville Plateau will be the site of at least a half inch. The highly-elevated land mass northeast of Wenatchee could get up to 1.5 inches over the aforementioned time span.
The majority of snow will begin falling early Monday in Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Adams, and Kittitas counties. With temperatures falling into the 20's next week, any precipitation across the region is expected to be snow. Two to four inches of snow is expected to accumulate in all affected areas between Monday and Thursday of next week.
In the mountains 12 to 24 inches of snow is expected to fall over the course of a week starting Thursday.
The National Weather Service is also expecting another element of adversarial weather Thursday night with an expected windstorm generating 30 to 40 mph wind gusts with some exceeding 50 mph.